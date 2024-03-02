Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 709,746 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of CyberArk Software worth $138,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after buying an additional 700,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,151,000 after purchasing an additional 403,076 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,857,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.8 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $265.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.30 and a 200 day moving average of $197.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.12 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $283.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

