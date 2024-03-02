Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 745,482 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,482 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $128,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,507,000 after buying an additional 1,168,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,267,000 after buying an additional 1,034,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after buying an additional 894,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,487,000 after buying an additional 787,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $71.71.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

