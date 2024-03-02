Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 30,581 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 2.15% of IPG Photonics worth $102,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 2,136.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 79,039 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 75.4% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 320.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,879 shares of company stock worth $1,740,410 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.5 %

IPGP opened at $87.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.19. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

