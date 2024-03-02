Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 152,755 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,755 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $136,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

