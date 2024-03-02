Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,289,319 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,289,319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of KB Financial Group worth $68,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,770,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 39,854 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 403,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

KB opened at $47.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

