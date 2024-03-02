Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 10,389 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $175,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $4,078,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 102,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 43.3% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.8 %

LLY opened at $782.42 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.32 and a 12 month high of $794.47. The company has a market cap of $743.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $673.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.