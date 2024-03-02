Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,482 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $128,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

NYSE CCEP opened at $69.40 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

