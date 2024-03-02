Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,842,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 265,122 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $86,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome by 137.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Autohome by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 53,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Autohome by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after buying an additional 78,170 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Stock Performance

NYSE ATHM opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Autohome Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

