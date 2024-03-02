Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,659 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Elevance Health worth $54,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 57.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 640,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,063,000 after buying an additional 234,439 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 42.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $499.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $488.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.80. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

