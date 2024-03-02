Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $94.50 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of ANSYS worth $94,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $339.62 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.