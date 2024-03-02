Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $79.83 Million Stock Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,686,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,189 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.91% of Stevanato Group worth $79,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,427,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,534,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,753,000 after buying an additional 746,136 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

NYSE STVN opened at €32.59 ($35.42) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.46).

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

