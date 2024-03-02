Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $68.16 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,370,674 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 987,436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $68,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,991,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tapestry by 37.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $126,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,207 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tapestry by 53.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,062,575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,918,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TPR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

