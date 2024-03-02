Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $182.70 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170,242 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of VeriSign worth $182,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 24.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 59.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Down 0.0 %

VRSN opened at $195.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.29.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,122.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,237. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.