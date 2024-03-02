Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $162.10 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 521,322 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Public Storage worth $162,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 49.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

Public Storage stock opened at $283.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.