Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193,915 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Vulcan Materials worth $145,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,312,440,000 after buying an additional 139,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,715,000 after purchasing an additional 194,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $267.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $268.41. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,218 shares of company stock worth $2,523,794 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.