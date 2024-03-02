Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,928,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,493,245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $115,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 231.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HSBC opened at $38.97 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

