Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 962,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,599 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Yum China worth $53,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 116.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.96 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Yum China

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.