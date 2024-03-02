Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,881 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $150,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $353.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.66 and a 200-day moving average of $296.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $357.40.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

