Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,881 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $150,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $353.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.66 and a 200-day moving average of $296.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $357.40.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.