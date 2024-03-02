Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 495,860 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Chubb worth $113,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

CB stock opened at $250.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.77. The stock has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $257.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.