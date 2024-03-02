Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 295,750 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of International Business Machines worth $176,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.03. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $196.90. The company has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

