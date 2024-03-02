Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 19,468.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,295 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $62,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. FMR LLC increased its position in SAP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in SAP by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP opened at $188.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.75. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $189.83.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

