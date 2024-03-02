Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 182.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964,640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $135,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $718,995,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,755,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,827 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $124.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $124.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

