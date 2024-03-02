Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1,296.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 830,690 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $91,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $202.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $202.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $324.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.70, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

