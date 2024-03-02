Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 115,027 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,027 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $53,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,903,000 after buying an additional 1,774,651 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,746,000 after buying an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3 %

AMETEK stock opened at $180.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $181.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.48 and a 200-day moving average of $157.81.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Get Our Latest Report on AME

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.