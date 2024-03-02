Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.70.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$27.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.92 and a 12 month high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2805071 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

