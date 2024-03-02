Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Citigroup

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,098.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.59. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $70.51 and a one year high of $173.00.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Featured Stories

