Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

