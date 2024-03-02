Kroger (NYSE:KR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KR. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

KR opened at $49.16 on Friday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,757,000 after purchasing an additional 362,562 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,427 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,453,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,653,000 after purchasing an additional 214,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,592,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,546,000 after purchasing an additional 503,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

