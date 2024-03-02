Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get Koss alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KOSS

Koss Stock Performance

KOSS opened at $2.50 on Friday. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Koss

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koss by 43.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.