Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,800 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 31st total of 2,105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 611.2 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance
Shares of AHODF opened at C$29.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.62. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of C$27.05 and a 12-month high of C$35.76.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
