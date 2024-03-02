Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.69

Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.69 and last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 23309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Knife River Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Knife River

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Knife River by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,004,000 after buying an additional 503,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,508,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $70,800,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,546,000 after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting service, such as heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Further Reading

