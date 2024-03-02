Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

KVYO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,042,902 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1,378.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 68,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after buying an additional 659,279 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,014,000.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

