Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CAO Michael R. Megna Sells 5,126 Shares

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

KNSA opened at $21.74 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNSA. TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

