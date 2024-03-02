Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 29,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 60,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

