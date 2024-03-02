Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

