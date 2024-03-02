Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Lowered to C$225.00 at National Bankshares

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KXS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$199.44.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$149.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$154.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.04, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$129.13 and a 12 month high of C$191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total transaction of C$899,195.17. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total transaction of C$899,195.17. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total value of C$114,032.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,097.37. Insiders sold a total of 28,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,513 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

