Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Cut to C$180.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$199.44.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$149.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$129.13 and a 12-month high of C$191.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$154.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$153.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 216.04, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total value of C$114,032.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,097.37. In related news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 6,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.44, for a total transaction of C$1,007,714.28. Also, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.04, for a total transaction of C$114,032.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,097.37. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,393 shares of company stock worth $4,352,513. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

