Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,763 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,127 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.30.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $157.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

