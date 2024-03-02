Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$38.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 price objective on Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC upped their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.32.

Get Keyera alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEY

Keyera Stock Up 0.7 %

Keyera Dividend Announcement

Keyera stock opened at C$33.64 on Tuesday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$27.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.