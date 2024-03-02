Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $68.07

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.07, but opened at $72.04. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $70.67, with a volume of 63,785 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,960,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 621,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 611,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 466.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 428,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $14,021,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.