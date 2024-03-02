Keros Therapeutics’ (KROS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KROS. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KROS

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.28. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.