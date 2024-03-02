Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.51% of Kellanova worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $4,156,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,065,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,770,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $54.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

