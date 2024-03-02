Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target to $13.25

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Ellington Financial stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a current ratio of 46.75. The stock has a market cap of $771.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.67.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after buying an additional 918,081 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 132.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,544,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 878,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 509.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 774,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 647,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,833,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after purchasing an additional 569,935 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.