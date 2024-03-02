Karani Asset Management LLC Sells 7,282 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Karani Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,282 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.0% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after buying an additional 2,740,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 58,042.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $785,081,000 after buying an additional 1,852,712 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

