Jyske Bank A/S (JYSKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on April 10th

Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Jyske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Jyske Bank A/S Price Performance
Jyske Bank A/S stock opened at C$14.29 on Friday. Jyske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of C$0.00 and a 1-year high of C$0.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.69.
About Jyske Bank A/S
