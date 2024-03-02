Jyske Bank A/S (JYSKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on April 10th

Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Jyske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Jyske Bank A/S stock opened at C$14.29 on Friday. Jyske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of C$0.00 and a 1-year high of C$0.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.69.

About Jyske Bank A/S

Jyske Bank A/S provides various financial solutions in Denmark and Germany. It operates through Banking Activities, Mortgage Activities, and Leasing Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment provides advisory services relating to traditional financial solutions for personal and private banking, and corporate clients; and trading and investment services, including trading in interest rate products, currencies, equities, commodities, and derivatives for corporate and institutional clients.

