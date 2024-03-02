Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 8.2%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.08. 4,638,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 2,330,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 69.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

