JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 680

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.75) to GBX 680 ($8.63) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.88) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.42) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 609.17 ($7.73).
easyJet Trading Up 2.4 %
easyJet Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. easyJet’s payout ratio is 1,162.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.43) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($64,307.46). Insiders have bought a total of 10,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,528 over the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About easyJet
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
