Jose A. Briones Purchases 6,122 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) Director Jose A. Briones bought 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,996.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 261,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,967.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $442.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.53.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.52%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Articles

