Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $144.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $150.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.